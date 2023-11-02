West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Here’s why police are at Pathfinder K-8

November 2, 2023 10:38 am
(Added: WSB photo)

10:38 AM: Police have converged on Pathfinder K-8 in Pigeon Point and here’s what we know. The original call that came into 911 was from a passerby who claimed they saw a man with a gun “walking into the school.” According to radio communication, police have NOT found anyone so far but are searching the school. More information as we get it.

10:45 AM: Just to be clear – NO REPORTS OF GUNFIRE. Police, including SWAT officers, are clearing the school room by room. The original description of the person a passerby said they saw was “unknown-race male, 5’5″ to 6’0″, medium build, red puffy coat.”

10:52 AM: Police have just told dispatch “We’ve cleared the whole structure and found no evidence of a weapon, a suspect, or a shooting.” … Individual classrooms remain locked and sheltering in place, they added. (Update – school staff in comments says it’s a lockdown.)

11:04 AM: They’ve been trying to get back in contact with the original caller, who was apparently on their way off-peninsula when they called in the report. … Meantime, SPD has sent a media team member, who will eventually brief us outside the school.

11:17 AM: They’re now checking individual classrooms. Meantime, Police Chief Adrian Diaz is there and has just briefed us.. Notes from our crew in a moment.

11:22 AM: Chief Diaz says there were two 911 calls of concern. One was the original one reported above. The second one, which has come up in comment discussion below, was a 911 call claiming there was a “school shooting” somewhere – no location given. That was an unfounded call – there has been no gunfire anywhere, school or otherwise. No injuries of any kind. Police will stay at the school through day’s end.

11:45 AM: Now our crew says the school’s announced that it’s closing for the rest of the day and setting up procedures for parents to sign out and pick up kids. The police response is downsizing.

  • AdmiralMom November 2, 2023 (10:46 am)
    My Citizen app is showing threats at Genesee Hill school too. Any update?

    • WSB November 2, 2023 (10:49 am)
      Totally unfounded. There was a mistaken secondhand report. PF is *on* Genesee. (I have to add, PLEASE don’t put your faith in that app. We are asked often about “reports” that have turned out to be unfounded.)

      • Jason Bell November 2, 2023 (11:02 am)
        I just got a text from the principal at Genesee Hill, where my child is a student. They were also sheltering in place there. 

    • WSeattleSarah November 2, 2023 (11:04 am)
      My kindergartner is at GH and I just got a school text that they were in lockdown, too, and it was just lifted. 

  • Cami November 2, 2023 (10:47 am)
    My daughter just texted me that she’s in lockdown and has no idea why. This is a terrifying and helpless feeling.

    • Katie November 2, 2023 (10:50 am)
      💛 so sorry for all families and staff having to sit through this and wait 

    • Jen November 2, 2023 (10:52 am)
      I’m texting with my kid, letting them know what I’m learning here, that it was probably an err on the side of caution. Sending cute pics of their dog and commiserating about lockdowns. Let them know they will hear help in the hallway, follow directions. Stay strong, mama. 

    • E November 2, 2023 (10:52 am)
      Same here, we’ve just been telling her what we’ve heard here.  Thankful for the quick reporting.  

    • Lex November 2, 2023 (10:54 am)
      I hear you Cami, my kid is also freaking out. They haven’t told the kids anything. Shouldn’t SPS have sent out a message to the parents or were we supposed to find out at 6pm way after everything happened. 

      • WS Parent November 2, 2023 (10:59 am)
        I would hope that they are doing all they can to keep the kids safe rather than going through the administrative task of sending messages to parents.  The messages can come after safety is locked down.

        • Parent November 2, 2023 (11:07 am)
          We hear that but in the meantime we’re all clinging to WSB to find out information to calm our kids because our kids have no idea what’s happening. 

      • Derek G November 2, 2023 (11:02 am)
        I agree. They should have sent something. 

      • SLJ November 2, 2023 (11:03 am)
        SPS doesn’t send anything out immediately–they are working on the threat.  Schools train for this and the first thing is to be sure everyone is accounted for and safe. This takes time as some kids might be in the bathroom, etc. Then they work with police. It’s very stressful for parents, but the schools need to prioritize safety, then determine facts before sending out info. They also don’t tell kids anything initially because they are still figuring it out. Spreading misinformation is a risk until they have time to determine what happened.

      • Tw November 2, 2023 (11:05 am)
        Notifications to parents at this stage would require a lot of dedicated staff to field parent calls and arrivals. That would hinder the search and child care efforts right now. It would amp up the fear without adding to child safety. Talk to your ptsa about a process review and discussion for the next ptsa meeting

    • LaQueta November 2, 2023 (10:55 am)
      I’m so sorry. I cannot imagine how you are feeling. I hope everyone is okay. 

  • Pete November 2, 2023 (10:54 am)
    Do we have any updates? My son is in 1st grade

  • lucie November 2, 2023 (10:59 am)
    update from your school nurse inside the building: still in lockdown. Can hear police in the building. Waiting for announcement for all students/staff. 

    • WSB November 2, 2023 (11:03 am)
      Thank you.

    • Lisa November 2, 2023 (11:06 am)
      Thanks Lucie!

    • Katie B. November 2, 2023 (11:21 am)
      Thank you for the update, Lucie. 

  • Judah November 2, 2023 (11:00 am)
    SPD twitter says they have cleared the school and confirmed no shooting and the school is clear, posted just before 11am

    https://twitter.com/SeattlePD/status/1720138087672717455

    • WSB November 2, 2023 (11:02 am)
      We have already posted that same update above. So far absolutely no evidence of anything.

  • Lisa November 2, 2023 (11:00 am)
    I’m staff here at Pathfinder. We’re still in lockdown but everyone is doing awesome. 

    • Derek G November 2, 2023 (11:03 am)
      Thank you for the update. Glad you guys are safe. 

    • Nichole November 2, 2023 (11:06 am)
      Thank you so much Lisa 

    • Salmon Room mom November 2, 2023 (11:17 am)
      THANK YOU for keeping our kids safe, Lisa. 

  • whataboutthecreedence November 2, 2023 (11:01 am)
    WSB, please ask SPS why parents of Genesee Hill didn’t get immediate notifications that a shelter-in-place had been ordered. Inexcusable.

  • Anon Student November 2, 2023 (11:02 am)
    im a pathfinder student in lockdown. im currently hiding in the gym closet and we haven’t heard any gunfiresomeone came in here saying they were the police before the police reportedly got hereim so scaredto all students and their loved ones it will be oki love you momi love you dadi love you a

  • Kim November 2, 2023 (11:03 am)
    Thank you Lisa for the update!

  • Leanna November 2, 2023 (11:03 am)
    Staff here…we’re hiding still, but everyone is safe and they’re doing great! Cami… I’ve got her! 

    • Emmy November 2, 2023 (11:24 am)
      Leanna, I’m am so touched that you updated a parent that you’ve got their child. Teachers are amazing. 

  • Dan November 2, 2023 (11:09 am)
    About a quarter to a third of the police have left, including a K9 unit. Still seem to be maintaining some form of perimeter, but not a very large one. Many parents arriving.

  • AFerreira November 2, 2023 (11:09 am)
    Sounds like “SWATting”… 

  • Sadie Fine November 2, 2023 (11:10 am)
    Please note: The principal, Britney Holmes, never had cameras installed around the property, as promised years ago. The west side door is easily accessible and often open. This needs to be rectified immediately. 

    • Salmon Room mom November 2, 2023 (11:24 am)
      Yes–the front door is often blocked open with a piece of wood in the early am when we drop off at BT.Unrelated to today’s events but also gun related at this school, we witnessed/reported to BT a parent/caregiver who came in to pick up a child who had a gun stuffed into the waistband of their pants (no holster. Clearly visible when he bent over to sign his child out). BT sent out an update reminding all parents that there is zero tolerance for weapons in their facility, but a check of state law says that it is acceptable to come in to a school with a gun as long as you were only picking up or dropping off your child and have the correct permits. Be enraged like I was. 

      • Pete November 2, 2023 (11:30 am)
        JFC what?! My kid goes to BT. My jaw is on the floor reading that. 

      • Kingfisher mom November 2, 2023 (11:36 am)
        A gun in his waistband.  I am enraged!  Completely unacceptable!

    • Iv November 2, 2023 (11:25 am)
      My guess is there’s other factors that go into putting cameras in an elementary school that go beyond a principal’s authority. If you’re going to call the principal out by name then list out the entire district and PTSA board as well since those are all the decision makers. 

  • Leanna November 2, 2023 (11:11 am)
    Leanna here…still hiding with kids. Waiting to be cleared. They’re doing great. They’re scared, but we’re comforting each other. Cami, i have her safe.

    • Gail November 2, 2023 (11:38 am)
      Leanna, Lucie, Lisa, and all PF staff, thank you so much for the updates here ❤️

  • Kennedy November 2, 2023 (11:12 am)
    I don’t have children, but reading about this and the comments have me in tears. Heartbroken kids have to go through this. It’s not supposed to be this way….

  • GH parent November 2, 2023 (11:14 am)
    Genesee Hill parent here. We just received text message from admin, “ Genesee Hill Elementary School: Good morning. I am writing to let you know that we  have been in shelter in place but that it has just been lifted. This was out of an abundance of caution. Our students were not nor are not in harms way.thank you.Liz”

  • Anna November 2, 2023 (11:16 am)
    Hellow everyonei am a student that is inside the school rnwe are doing good and everyone should be okay, we have heard the police and the SWAT team. They have come around and still are idk how many police cars and swat stuff is outside my school rn but trust me, everyone in the school and to all the parents talking to there children rn, we will make it through this pathfinder is stronger than everything and anything!

  • Alicea Hotchkiss November 2, 2023 (11:18 am)
    My son is at Launch preschool in the Delridge community center. We got an email that they had sheltered in place just in case, and that they’re clear now but still with heightened security. Glad to hear things were cleared up!

  • Pathfinder parent November 2, 2023 (11:20 am)
    Pathfinder parent here who just received this message from Pathfinder administration. “Pathfinder K-8 School: This morning, 911 received a call reporting a safety concern at our campus. Seattle Police Department have arrived at our school. We are currently in lockdown while SPD completes their search. Students and staff are safe and cannot be picked up at this time. During a lock-down classroom and exterior doors are locked. Students remain indoors and in their classroom until the lockdown has been lifted. SPD and the SPS safety and security team are investigating. We will be sending families an update later today about this.”

  • ctini November 2, 2023 (11:20 am)
    Just texted with our 5th grade teacher.   Big emotions but all are safe!

  • Jenny November 2, 2023 (11:28 am)
    THank you staff for keeping us updated. It truly means a lot of know that the wonderful staff at Pathfinder hold our littles with so much care. We apprechiate all you do and hope everyone gets to debriefe and feel safe with your loved ones when this is cleared. Hugs to you all

  • Pathfinder parent November 2, 2023 (11:29 am)
    Can anyone speak to what the kids were told? I don’t want to add to their fear but don’t want to brush it aside… Feels impossible and perpetually heartbreaking to be a parent.  I hate this.

  • Russell November 2, 2023 (11:37 am)
    As a parent with a kid down the road at Sanislo, it’s gut-wrenching to see news like this from local schools, but I just want to say thank you to the WSB, the Pathfinder staff, and the students who are providing updates.

  • Marina November 2, 2023 (11:38 am)
    Why was Genesee Hill Elementary in a shelter in place? Is this all related or just out of precaution?

    • WSB November 2, 2023 (11:44 am)
      We have a message out to SPS for verification but based on both what I heard on emergency radio earlier and what Chief Diaz said, it was related to a mistaken 911 call someone made, described as ‘secondhand,’ claiming a “school shooting” somewhere.

  • WSB November 2, 2023 (11:45 am)
    Our crew reports Pathfinder has just announced it will close for the rest of the day. Hopefully you all will get this message directly from the school but we’re adding above what we heard at the scene.

