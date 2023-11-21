First-ever Seattle Youth Transportation Summit seeking delegates

An invitation for teens and young adults:

The City of Seattle is hosting its first-ever Youth Transportation Summit on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Young people aged 14 to 24 years old are invited to participate in this free event to share their personal experiences with transportation, highlight what they’d like to see changed in the future, and discuss opportunities for climate-responsive transportation investments.

This is a free event where young people’s voices will be centered and culminate in a Youth Climate & Transportation Action Plan that will be presented to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. Lunch will be provided at no cost. The summit is taking place as part of Mayor Harrell’s 2022 One Seattle Transportation and Climate Justice Executive Order. You can learn more on our website or register here by November 29.

Event details:

Date and time: Saturday, December 9, 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Location: The Westin Seattle Hotel in downtown Seattle (Floor 2)

Address: 1900 5th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101

Transit access: Link light rail (Westlake Station) and numerous King County Metro and Sound Transit bus routes

Questions? Please contact Katelyn.Saechao3@seattle.gov. Thank you for your interest!