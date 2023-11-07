Election Day, Hope Lutheran kindergarten info night, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Photo by Rosalie Miller – South Seattle College Arboretum)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

VOTE! One more reminder, it’s Election Day, and that means voting ends and vote-counting begins. The King County Elections dropboxes close at 8 pm sharp, and if you’re dropping your ballot in USPS mail, do it by afternoon, because it must have today’s postmarked. Tonight’s first and only round of results will be announced around 8:15 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN WITH DEMO: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm. Special this week: “New Balance Demo Track Night: Come for our regularly scheduled group run and demo a pair of the new New Balance 1080v13!! This is a great chance to try something out on a run without having to make a purchase. Be prepared, this shoe is a cushy crowd fave!” Questions? lori@westseattlerunner.com

KINDERGARTEN INFO NIGHT @ HOPE LUTHERAN SCHOOL: 6:30 pm, come talk about kindergarten readiness and what Hope Lutheran School (WSB sponsor) offers – registration link is in our calendar listing. (4456 42nd SW)

WEST SEATTLE TOASTNASTERS 832: “Improve your public speaking, communication, and leadership skills” with West Seattle Toastmasters 832 – online meeting at 6:30 pm – our calendar listing has the registration info.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just show up for one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it, please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!