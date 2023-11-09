ELECTION 2023: Third round of results

The third round of election results is out. No change in who’s winning the local races we’ve been watching.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1: 7,000+ additional votes were counted in today’s tally, which now brings the count up to 34.4% of registered D-1 voters, with at least 9,000 left to count, according to the ballot-return stats.

Rob Saka – 14,250 – 56.99%

Maren Costa – 10,637 – 42.54%

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8: More than 14,000 additional votes have been counted, for a total so far of 31.6% of registered D-8 voters; at least 14,000 ballots remain to be counted.

Teresa Mosqueda – 24,759 – 52.36%

Sofia Aragon – 22,364 – 47.29%

Though tomorrow’s a government holiday, the KC Elections calendar says there’ll be a Friday afternoon update.