ELECTION 2023: Third round of results

November 9, 2023 4:19 pm
The third round of election results is out. No change in who’s winning the local races we’ve been watching.

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1: 7,000+ additional votes were counted in today’s tally, which now brings the count up to 34.4% of registered D-1 voters, with at least 9,000 left to count, according to the ballot-return stats.

Rob Saka – 14,250 – 56.99%
Maren Costa – 10,637 – 42.54%

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8: More than 14,000 additional votes have been counted, for a total so far of 31.6% of registered D-8 voters; at least 14,000 ballots remain to be counted.

Teresa Mosqueda – 24,759 – 52.36%
Sofia Aragon – 22,364 – 47.29%

Though tomorrow’s a government holiday, the KC Elections calendar says there’ll be a Friday afternoon update.

2 Replies to "ELECTION 2023: Third round of results"

  • Rhonda November 9, 2023 (4:48 pm)
    Great news about Saka. It looks like Seattle voters are finally waking up.

  • Nosqueda November 9, 2023 (5:04 pm)
    Very surprised Teresa is going to win, after she legitimized CHAZ despite it putting local small biz owners into bankruptcy and after she defended threats against cops.

