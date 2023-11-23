West Seattle, Washington

Brown water in West Seattle

November 23, 2023 12:44 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

For the second day in a row, we’re hearing of brown water in a West Seattle neighborhood … didn’t get a chance to publish the report Wednesday from Gatewood but just got a new one from Morgan Junction. They’ve reported it to Seattle Public Utilities, as you certainly should if it happens at your home or business – the 24-hour number is 206-386-1800. The discoloration is usually just rust stirred up in the lines, and the one thing you definitely don’t want to do until it clears up is laundry.

