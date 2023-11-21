About the emergency response at Avalon/Genesee

Many questions about an SFD and SPD response that tied up Avalon Way for a while about an hour and a half ago. This one was a bit complicated. Here’s what is reported to have happened, according to dispatchers, officers, and firefighters:

First, firefighters were in the area dealing with an alarm at an apartment building. Meantime, initially unrelated, a woman was reported to be threatening people aboard a northbound C Line bus with a “box cutter.” That would be King County Transit Police‘s jurisdiction, but they asked for SPD help, so officers headed that way. In the meantime, the woman got off the bus and was then reported to be climbing on it, “injuring herself.” Firefighters were treating her for those injuries when they reported that she started threatening them with violence, so they asked for reinforcements including police help. As police approached, she bolted. The search ensued from there. They did not find her and couldn’t get a K-9 team to join, so the search ended. They did circulate a photo taken from the bus’s security camera, but we don’t have access to that; the description announced multiple times over the radio is that she was a Black woman in her 30s, in a reddish or purplish jacket and sweat paints. The suspect was the only person injured so far as we’ve heard.