9 for your West Seattle Monday

(Alki Pump Station 38 art, photographed by Curry Gibson)

Here’s the Monday event lineup, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance 9 am-1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

LIBRARY CLOSURE: Today starts the second week of the two-week closure of Southwest Library for HVAC installation.

LEARN ABOUT BACKYARD BIRDING: Free presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) focusing on seabirds, 3 pm, all welcome including non-members – RSVP requested if you can – 206-932-4044.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, this is “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

INTRODUCTION TO MEDITATION: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to this monthly event, 6:45 pm at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

MONDAY MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

