WHALES: Orcas in Elliott Bay

October 8, 2023 8:42 am
|      9 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

8:42 AM: Three orcas are in Elliott Bay, headed toward downtown, according to a texted report from Kersti Muul. Let us know if you see them!

9:51 AM: Thanks for the updates in comments, and the photo uploaded by A Labs.

9 Replies to "WHALES: Orcas in Elliott Bay"

  • Speedscu October 8, 2023 (8:45 am)
    Yes they are indeed there

  • A.Labs October 8, 2023 (9:05 am)
    We see them from the Bainbridge Ferry

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul October 8, 2023 (9:14 am)
    Near cruise ship and needle. Likely predation event0915

  • Alex C October 8, 2023 (9:34 am)
    We saw them from the west seattle water taxi!

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul October 8, 2023 (9:38 am)
    Carrying prey item generally west .. with some directional changes. Now mid bay in front of marina, as views from Duwamish head 

  • Morgan October 8, 2023 (10:01 am)
    Seal hunting the salmon hunting seal?

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul October 8, 2023 (10:11 am)
    Confirming T137A here with the 137s (4 total)

  • pass the porpoise October 8, 2023 (10:11 am)
    Maybe a primer is needed for some of us, but what is a “prey item?”
    Is that when the Southern Resident Orcas “bully” and play with juvenile porpoises, sometimes to death?
    Is a “predation event” when non resident Orcas prey on a seal in mass?
    Do the Orcas that eat seals also eat our local porpoises?
    I ask this because last month I witnessed a group of Harbor? porpoises while looking for reported Orca sightings off of Bainbridge.  
    I never saw the nearby Orcas, but many reported they did.

    • Kersti Elisabeth Muul October 8, 2023 (11:09 am)
      Prey items are whatever the chosen menu item is, so to speak. Seal, sea-lion, porpoise, etc. Instead of eating/sharing in situ, today they drug it around (also a common behavior)This is completely different than ‘porpoise-cide’ that the SRKWs do, but not often. SRKWs do not eat them.A predation event is when they are predating upon a prey species. So, a actively killing, or trying to.Yes transient killer whales prey on porpoises too. Have seen them chase otters too but not kill them.

