Another one-of-a-kind West Seattle Halloween event today – thanks to Jeff Jones for sending photos from the Witches and Warlocks Paddle!

With costumes and standup-paddleboards, the participants headed out onto Elliott Bay from the Seacrest area.

Maari Falsetto of Inner Alchemy Treasures & Transformation organized it.

This is the third year for the Halloween paddle, which Maari said was intended to “cast a spell of JOY and FUN.”