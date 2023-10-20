WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: More fun than spooky

Not all Halloween decorations are spooky and macabre. Two examples in tonight’s spotlight: Above and below, we found Snoopy and The Great Pumpkin in a Gatewood yard, near 37th/Elmgrove.

And Jerry Simmons sent this photo celebrating the love-it-or-hate-it candy corn (location not provided):

Lots more decorations to show you – with Halloween still 11 nights away. We’re also listing them in our West Seattle Halloween Guide, along with all the local trick-or-treat events, haunted houses, parties, carnivals, etc. – we’ve got a new bunch to add later tonight, and there’s still room if you haven’t sent yours yet – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!