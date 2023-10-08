West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Got something for our guide?

October 8, 2023
As usual, we’re assembling a Halloween guide, with info on events between now and The Big Night, as well as decoration displays. So if you haven’t already sent us info on your event/display, here’s your invitation! Best way is via email – westseattleblog@gmail.com. If that doesn’t work for you, texting is OK too – 206-293-6302. We’re publishing the guide in a few days, and we’ll continue adding to it – in the meantime, Halloween events also can be found in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar.

