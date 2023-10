Multiple readers suggested we check out this Halloween display at 37th/Graham. As our video above shows, it’s a light show with music. The yard has additional decorations too:

You can hear the music via 87.9 FM.

We’re continuing to spotlight West Seattle displays nightly through Halloween – if you have one to suggest, whether yours or someone else’s, please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – with or without photos – thank you!