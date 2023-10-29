WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN: Another three to see!

On this Halloween-Eve-Eve, three more West Seattle displays to show you, starting with this one at Ashley‘s house:

We have a Halloween display at 7019 14th Ave SW. We have a giant spider named Garth, a giant skeleton names Indiana Bones, and a humorous mausoleum. There are several other decorated houses on 14th and Myrtle.

A texter sent this photo of macabre marine life in a window along 34th north of Thistle:

And not only did Alki Mail & Dispatch (47th/Admiral) send this photo from their spirited in-store display, customer Al tipped us about it too:

Though this hectic Hallo-weekend is wrapping up, we still have some Halloween-night info to add to the Halloween Guide – and there’s one more big pre-Halloween event tomorrow, the Fall Fest at West Seattle High School – check back!