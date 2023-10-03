WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man shot; suspected gunfire; teenager assaulted

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

MAN SHOT: A man was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an incident that spanned to jurisdictions. SPD heard from King County Sheriff’s Deputies around 9:30 pm last night that they were dealing with a man who said he was shot near the Delridge 7-11. They found him near a fire station in White Center. Police tell WSB the victim was “uncooperative” but with what little information he did give them, they searched the area in South Delridge for evidence of gunfire, but didn’t find it. He was taken to a hospital. If you have any information on this, the incident # is 23-285758.

SUSPECTED GUNFIRE: Multiple people called 911 after hearing this near Lincoln Park late last night – an area resident sent the video/audio this morning:

At the time, police responded, but we didn’t hear any report suggesting they found evidence of gunfire. We have an inquiry out now to see if that changed later.

TEENAGER ASSAULTED: We asked police about this first thing this morning after hearing from a parent late last night that this was being discussed by other parents. A 14-year-old boy was treated by SFD medics after getting punched in the face Monday afternoon, according to SFD dispatch audio. Here’s what SPD told us when we inquired this morning:

Police responded to a report of an assault in the 3000 block of California AV SW around 4:00 p.m. yesterday. Officers arrived and contacted a 14-year-old male who was walking southbound on California when a red Kia pulled up next to him. The suspect driver, described as a Black teenage male in his teens with black cornrows and wearing a black hoodie, threatened to assault the victim. The vehicle then came to a stop and a passenger described as a White teenage male with red hair exited the vehicle and assaulted the victim. After the assault, the White male suspect returned to the vehicle and it drove off. The victim reported possibly seeing a total of four suspects in the vehicle. Officers spoke with others in the area about the red Kia and the possible suspects. Police obtained evidence of the vehicle, which was not reported stolen. SFD responded to the scene to provide aid. Police did not locate the vehicle or the possible suspects.

(3000 California SW is the address for West Seattle High School.) The parent who contacted us said students reported seeing guns during the incident but police say there’s nothing about that in their report. If you have any information on this, the incident # is 23-285519.