VIDEO: Seattle City Council candidates’ Town Hall Q&A with Harbor-Alki group

Prior to tonight’s 7 pm forum at Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Seattle City Council District 1 candidates’ previous side-by-side West Seattle appearance was last Thursday, in a “Town Hall” Q&A organized by the Harbor-Alki Neighbors group. We weren’t able to be there, but a volunteer recorded it on video for the organizers, and the video has just become available for publication, so here it is for anyone who wasn’t there but wants to see how candidates Rob Saka and Maren Costa responded to the Harbor-Alki questions. (We do plan to cover tonight’s forum, which the Westside Interfaith Network and League of Women Voters are presenting, and will have video of that tonight or tomorrow.)