Chief Sealth IHS students plan walkout to ‘protest sexual harassment and assault’ after texting incident

Students at Chief Sealth International High School plan a protest walkout just tomorrow over an incident that was described in a letter from the principal as involving “graphic … group text messages” that “encourage sexual violence.” Shortly after principal Ray Morales‘s letter was called to our attention tonight, we received this email from a student:

I am a 12th-grade student at Chief Sealth International High School. At our school, some of the boys on our football team and in general have been known to sexually assault, catcall, and harass women, as well as yell slurs and hate-crime queer and other students. The only thing that has happened to these boys, up to this point, has been a slap on the wrist, and events like this continue to occur. Our school consistently preaches about the physical and mental health and safety of their students, implementing a no-phone policy to reduce students’ anxiety and help our mental health, yet there has been serious inaction when the safety of female and queer students is put in jeopardy. Recently, there was an incident involving some boys on the football team, and many students are tired of the consistent problems. In the past, students who have had issues with boys on the football team and went the coaches or staff have been brushed off or told that they would be reprimanded by having to “run extra laps.” Students have finally brought this to the attention of the whole student body and the principal. While our principal has been immensely supportive and has brought forth an action plan to change these boys behavior it is disappointing that students had to go this far to feel safe at school and get the justice they deserve. Tomorrow, October 20th, a few students have organized a walkout to protest against sexual harassment and assault. It will be at 11:50 at SWAC, across from the school. Although many staff are supportive of us, these things continue to happen, and I would like to bring attention to this issue and hopefully cease the inaction that continues to persist. By bringing light to the issue and notifying parents and members of the community, I hope to help my fellow students incite the change that is desperately needed.

Here is the note sent to the school community today by principal Morales:

Yesterday, a concern was brought to our attention regarding group text messages written by several Chief Sealth International students. The content of the text messages was graphic in nature and extremely inappropriate. Chief Staff International staff stand united that we do not condone this type of talk. As soon as my team became aware of these messages, we took immediate action, including: The school administration team is investigating the concerns and exploring appropriate discipline and additional corrective action. Our social workers and school leaders are reaching out to offer direct support to each student who was a subject of the messages. Chief Sealth International athletic leaders are developing a plan to promote gender equity, prevent sexual harassment, and help our students better understand what behaviors are expected of students and athletes. I take the safety and wellbeing of our students very seriously. I appreciate the messages and questions families have sent to me expressing their concern about this issue. Our school and athletic teams are taking proactive steps to be sure our young people approach their peers and community members with respect. The district and the admin team support students’ rights to express their views in a peaceful manner, including assembly and peaceful protest. Our school has support available for students. In addition to our social workers and counselors, our school has a Teen Health Center that can help students talk through their concerns. You can find a list of student supports on our school website. Thank you to the students who reported these messages to school staff. I encourage students to report any concerns they have to administration or other trusted adults. We want students to understand that it is important to report to a trusted adult when someone is hurt, in danger, or in an unsafe situation. Please talk to your students to help them understand that comments that encourage sexual violence are not acceptable at our school. I am including some resource links that may be useful in talking to your students. · UW Medicine/Harborview’s A Safer Families. A Safer World · Love is Respect, resources for young people to promote healthy relationships · Amaze.org, age-appropriate sex education resources

