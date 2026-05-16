WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: More than three dozen things to do, plus closure alerts

(Photo by Bob Burns – choppy Puget Sound off Cormorant Cove Park on Friday)

We start your Saturday list with two closure alerts:

BRIDGE CLOSURES THIS WEEKEND: The northbound 1st Avenue South Bridge is closed to all surface users, so that repair work can continue, and it’s expected to reopen early Monday; the West Seattle low bridge is expected to close to drivers starting at 7 am today and will also stay closed all weekend – though the foot/bike path remains open.

Now, here are our event-calendar highlights, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE CLASSES FOR MOMS: Starting at 7:30 am, it’s FIT4MOM‘s annual Celebration of Moms with free classes on Alki.

RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) by 8 am for today’s free group run.

FREE MEDITATION: For a calming start to your Saturday, check out Heavily Meditated, 9 am free meditation at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

INTRODUCTORY WALK and WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 9:30 am, walk a mile before the 10 am well-being walk (or just show up for that one). Both start from 47th SW and Fontanelle.

DELRIDGE TRIANGLE DROP-IN: 9:30-11:30 am at 18th/Delridge, SDOT plans a drop-in info session to discuss the newest idea for the area.

WEST DUWAMISH GREENBELT HIKE: 9:30 am, guided hike through West Seattle’s forest – meet this time at the South Seattle College Arboretum entrance (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: New season, new location! 10 am-2 pm, with an opening ceremony today featuring Mayor Katie Wilson and City Councilmember Rob Saka. Here’s a preview of today’s vendor lineup. (9th/Henderson)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle’s history is open, with expanded Saturday hours 10 am-4 pm (61st SW and SW Stevens).

SSC GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-3 pm, open today! New plants in! North end of campus at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor)

PLOGGING: Clean up the neighborhood while you run! 10 am collab with Westies Run Club and A Cleaner Alki. Meet at Fresh Flours (9410 Delridge Way SW).

MASTER GARDENERS AT DELRIDGE HOME DEPOT: They’re back, 10 am-2 pm – take them your toughest garden questions and get free expert answers! (Delridge/Orchard)

SINGALONG BRUNCH: 10 am weekends at Admiral Pub, sing to classics – table reservation includes a brunch buffet! (2306 California SW)

OPEN HOUSE AT VILLAGE GREEN WEST SEATTLE SENIOR LIVING: 11 am-1 pm, come see “where community meets comfort” in senior living! (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor)

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am today – free, weekly, in-person, critique-free group – details including location are in our calendar listing.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), for families with kids up to 5 years old.

WEST SEATTLE BEE FESTIVAL<: 11 am-3 pm - "Get an up-close view of honeybees and native bees, chat with garden and composting experts from Tilth and Master Gardeners, do some family-friendly arts and crafts with DNDA, and more. From 1-2 pm, get your buzz on with the Bee’s Knees Line Dance Party. The Bee Garden is at 3108 SW Graham St. in High Point.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor)

WHITE CENTER JOINER JAMBOREE: Get connected with people doing things! Dozens of White Center and West Seattle groups will be waiting to meet you. 11 am-3 pm at Evergreen High School (830 SW 116th).

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm for tool-borrowing!. Find the WSTL on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW).

COLMAN POOL OPENING DAY: Noon-7 pm, second preseason weekend begins at the outdoor pool on the shore at Lincoln Park. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE MATH COMPETITION: Put together by middle-schoolers, for middle-schoolers! Noon-5 pm at Admiral HUB (4320 SW Hill), not open to public until final round and award ceremony around 4 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: Community visitors welcome noon-3 pm at the West Seattle Vietnamese Cultural Center (2236 SW Orchard).

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open, with wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGH-SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: 1 pm, Chief Sealth IHS plays Cedarcrest at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center, which is also where, at 7 pm, West Seattle HS plays Eastside Catholic – in both games, winner advances to state tournament.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: Open 1-6 pm on north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

VAN LIFE FEST: Castle Climbing Club is hosting a celebration of all things van; your ticket includes use of their climbing gym and sauna. 2-7 pm. (6327 West Marginal Way SW)

FREE MASSAGE: 3-5 pm walk-in at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) for “short, specific sessions.”

PEACE, LOVE, AND BINGO: 6 pm at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), it’s a rainbow-bingo fundraiser for the Rotary Club of West Seattle. Some tickets remained when we checked early this morning.

MUSIC AT MR. B’S: 7 pm, Royal Hair performs at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

‘THE YEAR TO SAVE THE EARTH’: 7 pm musical and multimedia experience at Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Walmesley Center (35th SW and SW Myrtle) – details in our calendar listing.

BLEACHERS LISTENING PARTY: Hear the new music early, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

JAMES LEE STANLEY AT KENYON HALL: 7:30 pm multi-talented musician and more at Kenyon Hall. (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm, Tax the Witch, A Long Driveway, Decidua – $10 at the door. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT TIM’S: The Sinister Six, Desert Shame, Spiders from Uranus at Tim’s in White Center, 8 pm, all ages. (16th SW & SW 98th)

REVELRY ROOM SPINNING: 9 pm, Hot ‘n’ Spicy Disco. (4547 California SW)

SATURDAY NIGHT SKATING: 9 pm to midnight, skate at Southgate Roller Rink (9676 17th SW), with rotating DJs spinning old-school funk & hip-hop, $18 plus $5 skate rental.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: End your Saturday night with Rone at 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

If you’re planning a West Seattle event, and it’s open to the community, tell us about it; calendar listings are free of charge, always! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!