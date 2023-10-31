BIZNOTE: Salty’s on Alki brings back Thanksgiving buffet

With three weeks and two days until Thanksgiving, you might be contemplating a no-cooking option. We’ll of course be compiling a list of restaurants planning to be open on the holiday; for early planning, here’s the first announcement: After a pandemic hiatus, the most opulent Thanksgiving restaurant option in West Seattle is back. Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW; WSB sponsor) is taking reservations for the return of its Thanksgiving buffet. They’re booking hour-and-a-half seatings between 10 am and 5 pm on November 23rd. $120 for age 16 and up, $60 for age 10-15, $30 for age 5-9, free for the littlest ones (4 and under). You can see the full menu here – the buffet is grouped into Breakfast Classics, Salads & Such, Seafood Bonanza, Crustacean Station, Carved Meats, Thanksgiving Sides, Made-to-Order Pastas, the famous Chocolate Fountain, Fresh-Baked Pies, and a Cornucopia of Cupcakes. You can book a reservation online here if your group has 4 or fewer people; otherwise, call 206-937-1600.