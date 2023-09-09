West Seattle, Washington

09 Saturday

61℉

WSB FYI: Freebies, Deals, Sales board

September 9, 2023 11:18 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle online

Sometimes we include this reminder in the daily preview list, but today we’re making note of it separately: The WSB Community ForumsFreebies/Deals/Sales board is our spot for listings of yard sales, other items for sale, and free items. In the latter category, there’s a new listing this morning for free wood, and two late-season yard-sale listings. The Community Forums are also home to our free listings for local businesses with job openings, and the Lost/Found/Non-pets board (pets have their own page here. To post in the Community Forums, you need to register – go here for that.

Share This

No Replies to "WSB FYI: Freebies, Deals, Sales board"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.