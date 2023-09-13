WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles, 2 ‘found’

First, two stolen vehicles to watch for:
STOLEN DODGE VAN: Reported by Denise: “My dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen last night near 34th and Roxbury. Distinct paint oxidation on hood.” We’re awaiting the plate and police-report numbers.
STOLEN KIA: Reported by a texter: “I’m currently renting a home (near 32nd/Kenyon( and woke up to shattered glass and no car. It was a 2013 silver Kia Rio with Oregon plates 057GXF.”
Next, two “found,” possibly stolen, Kias – we got these reports this morning, so their location/status might have changed since then:
‘FOUND’ KIA #1: Reported by Rachel:
We found a stolen probable Kia on our walk. It’s missing the back inside windows and the steering column. I have also reported it to the city is a stolen and dumped vehicle. It’s on Thistle as it approaches 16th. If it’s yours, I’m really sorry. We had a car stolen last year and dumped and ditched as well and it stinks.
The plate on it is CFP3006.
‘FOUND’ KIA #2: Reported by Cindy:
This car has a smashed back passenger window, though there is no glass on the ground so it seems that part happened somewhere else. The car has been sitting on 44th near the corner of Graham (southwest part of the street) for a couple of weeks now. Wondering if the car has been dumped.
| 0 COMMENTS