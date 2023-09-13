WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen vehicles, 2 ‘found’

First, two stolen vehicles to watch for:

STOLEN DODGE VAN: Reported by Denise: “My dark blue Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen last night near 34th and Roxbury. Distinct paint oxidation on hood.” We’re awaiting the plate and police-report numbers.

STOLEN KIA: Reported by a texter: “I’m currently renting a home (near 32nd/Kenyon( and woke up to shattered glass and no car. It was a 2013 silver Kia Rio with Oregon plates 057GXF.”

Next, two “found,” possibly stolen, Kias – we got these reports this morning, so their location/status might have changed since then:

‘FOUND’ KIA #1: Reported by Rachel:

We found a stolen probable Kia on our walk. It’s missing the back inside windows and the steering column. I have also reported it to the city is a stolen and dumped vehicle. It’s on Thistle as it approaches 16th. If it’s yours, I’m really sorry. We had a car stolen last year and dumped and ditched as well and it stinks.

The plate on it is CFP3006.

‘FOUND’ KIA #2: Reported by Cindy: