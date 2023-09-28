Water-main break in Seaview

Thanks for the tip! Seattle Public Utilities crews are working on a water-main break at 49th/Morgan. The SPU water-outage map says it started around 4:15 pm and that about 26 homes are affected.
WSB, you’ve done it again. Always having the answers right when we need it. Thank you!!
