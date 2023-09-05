TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Post-holiday Tuesday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, September 5th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Partly sunny, high in the upper 60s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:33 am; sunset will be at 7:41 pm.

(Sunday’s sunset, photographed by Bruce Gaumond)

BACK TO SCHOOL

Five more schools start classes today – Tilden School (WSB sponsor), Hope Lutheran School, Holy Rosary Catholic School, Holy Family Bilingual Catholic School, and The Bridge School.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the 2-boat schedule. Check Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

Metro – regular schedule; it’s the first weekday since the September “service change” – in West Seattle, Route 55 was suspended, and Routes 50 and 22 have changes.

Water Taxi – regular schedule.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter/X feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!