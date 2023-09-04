West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Power outage in north West Seattle, after pole fire on Avalon

September 4, 2023 4:38 pm
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

4:38 PM: Almost 3,300 customers are out of power as of moments ago in north West Seattle. We’re working to find out if this is related to police blocking off Avalon Way between Charlestown and Yancy, where SFD has an hour-old “wires down” call.

4:55 PM: We’re getting reports of restoration, at least for some. (added) The map shows it’s down to 483 homes/businesses.

5:07 PM: Those still out are close to the original “wires down” call on Avalon, where the southbound direction is about to reopen, while northbound remains closed. (added) SFD tells us at the scene that the “wires down” were the result of a pole fire; SCL is bringing in a new pole, so the northbound side of Avalon will likely remain closed at least a few hours.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in north West Seattle, after pole fire on Avalon"

  • Kerrie Schurr September 4, 2023 (4:49 pm)
    The power outage interrupted movie showings at the Admiral Theater just now. 

    • WSB September 4, 2023 (4:53 pm)
      Thanks. We’re told Metropolitan Market was affected as well.

  • Jen September 4, 2023 (5:05 pm)
    Glad it was so brief for the majority of folks (and hope the rest come back on soon), but good grief, how many is that for WS so far this summer? I’m starting to worry about what this winter will be like…

  • newnative September 4, 2023 (5:05 pm)
    I was nervous I have a pot roast in the crockpot!

  • Av September 4, 2023 (5:11 pm)
    They are not allowing people into met market.

  • Lynn September 4, 2023 (5:16 pm)
    Met Market is closed. They’re saying could be 30 mins before it reopens (maybe)

    • WSB September 4, 2023 (5:18 pm)
      They should have power back, if the map update is correct.

