MAKE MUSIC! Registration time for all-ages West Seattle Community Orchestras

(File photo, courtesy West Seattle Community Orchestras)

The West Seattle Community Orchestras‘ new season is about to begin with rehearsals, and WSCO is sponsoring WSB right now to be sure you hear about it. The orchestras include musicians of all ages, but this fall they’re issuing a special invitation to students too:

STUDENTS! Join an Orchestra, Band, or Beginner class — FREE!

West Seattle Community Orchestras will soon be starting the fall session. Students grades 3 through 12 are welcome and may participate with no charge. Of course adults are welcome too! Both students and adults can choose from three orchestras, a Wind Symphony (concert band) and beginner string classes.

All ensembles are mixed-age and have space for more musicians. Two beginning string classes are available; one for students, one for adults.

Registration is open now at wscorchestras.org/register. Sign up for an audition when you register for ensemble placement. (The auditions are friendly, just to see which level would work best for you. Details will be provided after you register.)

Weekly rehearsals will be held Tuesday evenings, October through early December, with community concerts planned for early December.

For more information, email info@wscorchestras.org

Join us!

P.S. In need of an instrument? WSCO has a small collection of string and wind instruments to loan — also at no charge.