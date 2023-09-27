HPAC meeting, RainWise workshop, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Osprey in The Arroyos, photographed by Mark MacDonald)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead – nothing on the list affected by the power outage or weather so far, but we’ll update if that changes later:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FALL-PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon) – check in advance to be sure there’s room.

STEERING-WHEEL LOCKS: If you have a theft-risk Kia or Hyundai vehicle and want one, the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) is giving more away 5 pm-7 pm tonight.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Don’t replace it – repair it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

INJURY SCREENS FOR RUNNERS: 6 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor).

TRIVIA x 5: Five places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) now offers trivia … there’s 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska); trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW); Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run at 6:15 pm – this week it’s a birthday run – if you have a September birthday, you’ll be celebrated!

RAINWISE WORKSHOP: Perfect time to talk about how you can find an alternate way of dealing with rainwater – a raingarden? cistern? An in-person RainWise workshop is set for Peace Lutheran Church (39th/Thistle) tonight at 7 – RSVP here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

HPAC’S FIRST MEETING OF FALL: The community coalition for Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge meets online tonight at 7 pm – all are welcome! Connection/agenda info is here; topics with guests include crime/safety and the recent Myers Way encampment outreach/clearing.

(added) HIGH-SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Both local teams (both of which have 5-1 records) have home matches tonight, both at 7 pm: Nathan Hale @ Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle) and Bishop Blanchet @ West Seattle HS (3000 California SW).

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

