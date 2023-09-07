FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Bridge bus-lane enforcement camera to be installed this weekend

Three and a half weeks after SDOT announced it would install a bus-lane-enforcement camera on the West Seattle Bridge, installation is scheduled for this weekend. SDOT just sent word that crews will be working on the bridge Saturday (September 9th) “between about 7 am and 5 pm to allow for installation of the camera as well as warning signs and Seattle City Light inspection.” After that, there will be a 30-day grace period before SDOT activates the camera. This is part of a “pilot program” in which the city also has transit-lane and “block the box” cameras downtown. The first violation will get you a warning letter; the second, a $75 fine.

P.S. The installation is the second project that’s likely to affect eastbound traffic on the high bridge Saturday – the ramp to southbound I-5 will be closed from late Friday to early Sunday.