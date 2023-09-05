FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Schools and Operating Engineers Local 302 reach tentative agreement

Just announced by Seattle Public Schools:

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) is pleased to announce that it has reached a tentative agreement with Local 302 International Union of Operating Engineers. The Local 302 represents SPS custodians, culinary services, grounds, security, and alarm monitor teams.

SPS appreciates all the hard work of both bargaining teams to reach a tentative agreement.

We are excited to have the members of Local 302 join us as we welcome our students, families, staff, and community partners for the 2023-24 school year tomorrow.