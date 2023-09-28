Blooma Tree Experts: Welcome, new West Seattle Blog sponsor!

Today we’re welcoming a new sponsor to the team of local businesses advertising on WSB: Blooma Tree Experts. When new sponsors join us, they get the opportunity to tell you about themselves – here’s what Blooma Tree Experts would like you to know:

(Blooma Tree Experts photos)

Fall has arrived and you might be considering tree work before winter sets in, but you’re unsure how to navigate the city’s tree permit process. That’s why Blooma Tree Experts works to empower you with comprehensive information, enabling you to navigate the regulations effectively. At Blooma Tree Experts, we manage permit compliance for you, ensuring a hassle-free experience for our clients. Blooma is there to help you navigate the city’s tree regulations and permit process. You can read a detailed overview of the Seattle tree-work permit process at bloomatree.com/seattle-tree-work-permits.

Blooma provides complimentary tree-work estimates with an ISA-Certified Arborist and then handles publishing public notices and following through with all needed paperwork. Blooma Tree Experts is licensed with SDCI under license #LIC-TSP-18504, which underscores our commitment to excellence in tree care. Whether it’s tree pruning, tree removal, hedge trimming, tree healthcare or any other tree work, Blooma is ready to work with you. We are locally owned & operated in Seattle and have 17+ years of experience serving the region – check out our Google Reviews to see what our clients say about us!

You can contact Blooma by filling out a contact form at bloomatree.com or call/text 206-735-4081. We will be in touch within 24-48 hours to set up a complimentary consultation with an ISA-Certified Arborist.

We thank Blooma Tree Experts for sponsoring independent, community-collaborative neighborhood news via WSB; find our current sponsor team listed in directory format here; email patrick@wsbsales.com for info on joining the team!