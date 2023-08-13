WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert upgraded – and shortened

Now that the heat is here – mid-80s at mid-afternoon – the National Weather Service has upgraded its alert to an Excessive Heat Warning. But it’s also shortened the duration; instead of stretching into Thursday, the NWS is currently expecting the alert to expire late Wednesday night. The alert warns of: “Dangerously hot conditions with daytime temperatures in the low to mid 90s and lows in the 60s expected. This will pose a major risk of heat-related illness.” Keep yourself hydrated (and if you have a bird bath, keep that full too).