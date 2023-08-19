WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Vandalism rampage; burglary attempt

Two Crime Watch reader reports received today:

FAUNTLEROY VANDALISM RAMPAGE: From Andrew:

Last night woke up to a man beating on cars outside of our home across from Lincoln Park on Fauntleroy. A Neighbor ran outside and scared the man off around 3:10 am. Neighbor’s car had back window broken through with a log. My car was hit repeatedly with a rock damaging the body and front windshield broken out. The vandal moved on to my wife’s car with a paver stone when he was interrupted and moved on but not before smashing through her front window.

This was reported to police. Possibly related – just south of Lincoln Park, we got a report of glass-breaking vandalism at a RapidRide stop overnight, from a nearby resident who was awakened by “banging” around 2:22 am but didn’t realize what it was until seeing the stop damage.

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: Corey says this happened at a building in the 4100 block of California around 4:30 am: