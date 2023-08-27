WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Twice-stolen car; ‘Little Free Library 8702 is out for repair’

Two reader reports:

TWICE-STOLEN CAR: Madeline already has her car back, again, but wants to alert others:

I want to put a warning out for all car owners (especially Kia or Hyundai owners) that live in the surrounding neighborhoods of EC Hughes park. My 2018 Hyundai Tucson was stolen in April, and was luckily located, but turned into a $7000+ repair. This happened on the 7500 block of SW Holden St and 28th Ave SW. Last night sometime between 9 pm-12:15 am on the 7700 block of SW Kenyon St and 34th Ave SW. This was the exact same car stolen, with updated anti-theft features, in less than 6 months. Luckily I had an AirTag hidden very well in my car, and the Puyallup PD and I were able to track it down there. The Hyundai and Kia thefts are far from over, unfortunately.

If you have one of those cars, remember that SPD is giving away more steering-wheel locks this week, on Tuesday and Saturday – details here.

‘LITTLE FREE LIBRARY 8702 IS OUT FOR REPAIR’: That’s how Gay headlined this emailed report: