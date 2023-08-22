WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Restaurant burglary

New Teriyaki and Wok in Morgan Junction (6540 California SW) is opening late today – around 5 pm – as its owner deals with cleanup and repairs after an overnight burglary. We took the photo after hearing police dispatched this morning to check out the shattered door; at the time, officers hadn’t reached the owner, but they eventually did, and we went back just now to follow up with him. He told us the burglar(s) didn’t get away with much – $20 and “a box of chicken.”