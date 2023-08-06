WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 summertime views

Thanks to everyone who’s continued sending views of our feathered neighbors this summer. We’ve featured some with our daily preview lists, but as the weekend wraps up, we have a moment to share a gallery – starting, above, with Jerry Simmons‘ catch, a gull apparently getting warned off by a crab. The star in another gull’s bill wasn’t so lucky, Theresa Arbow-O’Connor shows us:

Other birds just grab their prey from the water and take off, like this Osprey photographed by James Tilley:

James also caught the brilliant color of a Purple Martin:

Another brightly colored bird – this Anna’s Hummingbird photographed by Jon Anderson:

From Jamie Kinney, a Barred Owl:

And a Great Blue Heron:

A closer view of another heron – via long lens – from David Hutchinson:

And another photo from Jerry Simmons – a young Northern Flicker getting fed:

Thanks again to the photographers. And be mindful of our winged neighbors as summer continues – it doesn’t take a desert-style heat wave for bird baths to dry out quickly!