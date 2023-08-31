TICKET TIME: Taste of West Seattle returns to original format

(WSB photo from 2019 Taste of West Seattle)
This year, the Taste of West Seattle – benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank – returns in its original format, one big event with dozens of food/drink purveyors offering “tastes” to attendees. Original venue, too – The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). WSFB is now selling tickets for the Taste of WS, which is set for Thursday, September 28th. $125 VIP tickets get you in first, at 5:30 pm; $75 general admission starts at 6 pm. Here are the participants the WSFB has announced so far:
Aroy Mak Thai
Bakery Nouveau
Circa
Darby Winery
Dolcetta Artisan Sweets
Dream Dinners
Elliott Bay Brewing Co.
Ghostfish Brewing
Mission Cantina
Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce
Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que
Ringa
Seattle Sorbets
Shoshinbakery
Shug’s
Sopranos Antico
T2 Cellar
The Good Society Brewing Co
The Locöl Kitchen & Bar
Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes
Viscon Cellars
…and more to come!
It’s a 21+ event, and usually sells out, so if you’re interested, go here to get your ticket(s).
| 0 COMMENTS