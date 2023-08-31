TICKET TIME: Taste of West Seattle returns to original format

(WSB photo from 2019 Taste of West Seattle)

This year, the Taste of West Seattle – benefiting the West Seattle Food Bank – returns in its original format, one big event with dozens of food/drink purveyors offering “tastes” to attendees. Original venue, too – The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW). WSFB is now selling tickets for the Taste of WS, which is set for Thursday, September 28th. $125 VIP tickets get you in first, at 5:30 pm; $75 general admission starts at 6 pm. Here are the participants the WSFB has announced so far:

Aroy Mak Thai

Bakery Nouveau

Circa

Darby Winery

Dolcetta Artisan Sweets

Dream Dinners

Elliott Bay Brewing Co.

Ghostfish Brewing

Mission Cantina

Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce

Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que

Ringa

Seattle Sorbets

Shoshinbakery

Shug’s

Sopranos Antico

T2 Cellar

The Good Society Brewing Co

The Locöl Kitchen & Bar

Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes

Viscon Cellars

…and more to come!

It’s a 21+ event, and usually sells out, so if you’re interested, go here to get your ticket(s).