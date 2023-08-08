THURSDAY TUNES: Three ‘Art of Music’ performances planned for August’s West Seattle Art Walk

This Thursday brings the West Seattle Art Walk, accompanied again this month by The Art of Music, free performances at multiple local venues. Three this time — Epiphany of Time in The Junction in front of KeyBank (SW corner of California/Alaska), MoonGirl in the Admiral District at Soprano’s Antico Pizza and Pasta (2348 California SW), and Natalie Paige in Morgan Junction at Whisky West (6451 California SW). The performances are concurrent, all scheduled 6 pm to 7:45 pm. Find out more about the performers and shows by going here!