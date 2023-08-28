SCHOOLS: Four-week delay for online ‘well-resourced schools’ meeting

Tomorrow night was supposed to be Seattle Public Schools‘ grand finale to its series of community meetings meant to collect ideas to define “well-resourced schools.” That’s what the district says it needs to move toward – and that might mean closing/consolidating schools. So far, it’s had a series of in-person meetings around the district, including this one we covered on August 10th. Late today, the district announced the citywide online meeting scheduled for tomorrow will instead be held at 5:30 pm September 26th. The announcement says in part, “Moving this online engagement to Tuesday, Sept. 26, after the school year has begun will allow for wider community participation. It will also help us prepare an exceptional experience for a larger number of people.” If you RSVP here, they promise to send the meeting link during the week of September 11th. Meantime, they’re still promising an online survey in “early September.” This is all supposed to result in a plan to be presented by superintendent Dr. Brent Jones in November.