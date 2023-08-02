MISSING: Have you seen Levi?

Sent by a family friend in hopes more people can be on the lookout for this missing teenager:

This is Levi. He ran away from home last Friday, July 28th. We are very concerned about him and his safety. He is 15 years old but is very vulnerable.

His frequent hangouts are Alki, West Seattle High School, Hiawatha, Delridge Skatepark, Alaska Junction, and Pathfinder.

He’s about 5’7”, last seen wearing the shorts in the photo, a teal Hurley t-shirt, blue shoes, and he also has a black Adidas sweatshirt (with a red logo in front).

Seattle Police have been notified and detectives are looking for him. If you have information you can also contact Connie at 206-755-1124 or Hazel at 206-930-3889.

There were sightings on Monday in Westwood Village and Burien by the Grocery Outlet on 4th Avenue SW and 152nd.