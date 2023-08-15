HELP FOR MAUI: Local updates

In Maui, last week’s catastrophic fires are now known to have taken at least 99 lives and done at least $6 billion in damage. People around the world are reaching out to help, including here in West Seattle, where we have updates and reminders:

FLEURT FUNDRAISING AUCTION: The Junction boutique at 4536 California SW is having an auction, Fleurt’s Keonii tells us:

Join us in supporting Maui’s recovery. We will be hosting an auction this Thursday 8/17 to Sunday 8/20 for a stunning 10″ Bird of Paradise and Pikake Jasmine candle. The highest bid contributes 100% to the Maui Humane Society’s vital work. Available for delivery in West Seattle or pick up at the shop.

They’re taking bids on social media, but you can also participate in other ways: “People can also come into the shop, email, or call with their best and final bid because people on social media will keep upping their bid price. We will collect their name, contact info and their best/final bid.” Fleurt’s hours and contact info are at fleurtcollective.com.

‘MUSUBI FOR MAUI’ TOTAL: Last weekend’s fundraiser at Marination Ma Kai and its sibling restaurants was a big success, with the help of a match from a West Seattle family:

We went into the weekend with a goal of raising $20,000 in two days. We didn’t hit that goal but instead we exceeded it due to the incredible outpouring of support from all of you and the amazing generosity of the Arakawa family. Total Musubi Sold: 2930

Cash Received: $1,439

Arakawa Family Match: $15,000

TOTAL RAISED: $30,356.50

Continuing local fundraisers, from our previous roundup:

GRILLBIRD: The teriyaki restaurant (35th/Morgan) is inviting customers to “round up” their tabs so the extra can be donated to Maui relief – through the end of August.

ALAIR/DYLAN: The South Admiral shop (3270 California SW) will send you a 10 percent discount code if you message them with word you’ve donated to Maui fire relief.

ARTIST FUNDRAISER: West Seattle artist Eileen Jiminez is donating proceeds from sales at MaeseArt “to mutual aid efforts in Maui and to directly impacted native Hawaiians.”

ROTARY DONATION FUND: There are many options for donating money rather than goods. Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Brian Waid invites support for “the Hawaiian Wildfire Disaster Relief Fund managed by Rotarians in Hawaii at www.rotaryd5000.org; the Rotarians do not charge anything for administering the funds and do not siphon off a percentage for a national organization.”

CHURCH DONATION FUND: West Seattle has three UCC churches and one parishioner has pointed out the denomination is supporting this fund.

OTHER MONETARY DONATION OPTIONS: The State of Hawai’i has an official information page about the fire aftermath, and it includes these two links:

Maui Strong Fund

Hawai’i Red Cross

Any other local (West Seattle/White Center) ways to help, please email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com so we can add to this list – thank you!