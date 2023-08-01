FOLLOWUP: 1 year after ferry crash, another phase of repairs begins at Fauntleroy dock

Thanks to Susan for the tip. The crane at the Fauntleroy ferry dock is there for another phase of repairs after the damage done when the ferry Cathlamet crashed into a terminal structure called a “dolphin” one year ago. The July 28, 2022, crash was blamed by Washington State Ferries on “human error”; the captain retired immediately afterward and has never spoken publicly about it. The dolphin underwent temporary repairs but now the permanent work is being done. We asked WSF spokesperson Ian Sterling about it; his reply: “The work to do the permanent repair to the dolphin is expected to take several weeks to complete and includes setting new piling for last July’s damaged dolphin (between fabrication and fish windows, this couldn’t have happened sooner), and some other routine maintenance while at the terminal. American Construction is the contractor. The work is not expected to have a big effect on customers.” Damage to the boat and dock were estimated at nearly $8 million.