FOLLOWUP: As M/V Cathlamet returns to service, 8 months after Fauntleroy collision, WSF reveals its investigation findings

(Photo by Mark Dale, July 28, 2022)

The state ferry damaged when it hit a structure known as a “dolphin” at the Fauntleroy dock last July (WSB coverage here) is about to return to service. Washington State Ferries\ spokesperson Ian Sterling tells us, “Cathlamet is undergoing sea trials today and tomorrow. If all goes well, it will return to service this weekend for a short stint filling in on the Edmonds/Kingston route. Then it’s expected to move to the Triangle in about a week.” This news comes as WSF says its own investigation into the collision is complete, and that it lays blame for the collision on “human error and a failure to follow existing procedures.” But the federal investigation into the Cathlamet incident is not yet over. From today’s WSF announcement:

… In the case of the Cathlamet, where the vessel struck offshore pilings on July 28, 2022, causing an estimated $7.7 million in damage to both the ferry and the piling structure, WSF immediately initiated an internal investigation to determine cause and to ensure something similar does not happen again. That investigation is now complete. Separate United States Coast Guard and NTSB investigations into the incident are ongoing. The USCG is the lead agency in the overall investigation and has not yet provided a timeline or date their findings would be released.

The WSF internal investigation found that human error and a failure to follow existing procedures led to the incident. That investigation and recommendations are here.

An experienced captain was at the controls of the Cathlamet as it made its way to Fauntleroy on the morning of July 28 when the vessel, off course at approximately 17 mph, struck the pilings.

The captain resigned the following day and has not provided an explanation as to what happened. Ultimately the captain is responsible for the safe operation of the vessel while in command. A contributing factor was existing landing procedures were not followed by the captain ensuring a witness is present on the bridge and that the witness is engaged and aware of their duties. The quartermaster was present in the wheelhouse but was engaged with reading work-related materials when the incident occurred.

WSF operations sent a safety notice reinforcing landing procedures immediately following the event. As a result of the internal investigation additional policies and training are under development and ‘black box’ data recorders have been installed aboard the Cathlamet. These recorders will now become standard equipment on WSF vessels with installation occurring fleet-wide over the coming months. WSF will also enhance and improve upon Bridge Resource Management (BRM) standards and practices, continue growth and development of operational route focus groups, and consider the implementation of psychometric wellness checks with WSF captains, like current cruise ship practices.

WSF remains in constant contact with federal investigators and further changes may be implemented upon Coast Guard recommendations.