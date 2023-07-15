YOU CAN HELP: Sunday food drive in West Seattle

You can do a good deed while you’re out enjoying your Sunday. Tomorrow brings the next Alki UCC community donation drive – here’s what they’re hoping for this time:

Donation Drive This Sunday, July 16

(File photo)

Alki UCC

6115 SW Hinds

11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Front Courtyard

Kids are out of school for the summer, leaving many families struggling to provide nutritious meals and snacks to replace food only available during the school year.

We are asking for healthy, kid-friendly snacks, hot/cold cereal, canned tuna/meats, peanut butter, applesauce/fruit packs, crackers, cheese sticks, Mac&Cheese, and other boxed, easy-to-prepare meals.

Your donations of food, clothing and outdoor gear are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network (WIN) Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center.

Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.