WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: ‘Cute coyote’ spotted

Continuing our resurgence in coyote sightings – a texter reported just after 10 pm, ‘Just spotted a cute coyote on Belvidere Ave SW and SW Lander Street. Had my dogs with me so was a bit nervous, but he ran off in the other direction.” Earlier this week, we received a report we didn’t publish at the time – Ted reported, early Tuesday morning, “I just heard a coyote barking pretty close to my house near 37th/97th in Arbor Heights.” That was five days after this Upper Fauntleroy sighting, with photos. A reminder – this isn’t cause for panic, just an FYI; this state-produced Living With Wildlife guide has lots of info on co-existing with them.