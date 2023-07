Thanks to Rosalie Miller for sharing four wildlife views from today’s low-low tide. Above, a Blood Star. Below, a Graceful Decorator Crab:

Next, a Lined Chiton:

And a Stiff-footed Sea Cucumber:

Rosalie says she saw them all on Alki today. Tomorrow (Thursday) you have one more chance at a low-low tide, out to -3.0 feet at about quarter till 2 pm; Seattle Aquarium volunteer beach naturalists will be out again too.