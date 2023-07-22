VIDEO: 600+ run, roll, walk, stroll in 2023 West Seattle Float Dodger 5K

My Team Triumph – a program through which people with disabilities experience endurance events – was the first starting wave at this year’s Float Dodger 5K a little over an hour ago, preceding the West Seattle Grand Parade. New start/finish location this year for Float Dodger 5K, since the Hiawatha field is closed for turf replacement – activities moved a bit south to the West Seattle High School parking lot. The starting waves continued with the “fast runners”:

The “medium runners”

The “casual runners”:

And the “power walkers”:

West Seattle Runner presents the Float Dodger 5K, with proceeds going to the West Seattle Food Bank. We’re told 624 people had registered by the 9:30 am start. First to cross the finish line:

A free-to-participate Kids’ Dash happened half an hour before the run/walk. Community co-sponsors helped power the Float Dodger 5K, including WSB sponsor Lake Washington Physical Therapy-West Seattle. More pics later – but first, the parade!