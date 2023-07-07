TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes, as All-Star events step up to the plate

6:03 AM: Good morning. Welcome to Friday, July 7th.

ALL-STAR WEEK STARTS

It’s really five days of events starting today, leading up to Tuesday’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park, but if you head off-peninsula, be ready for bigger crowds from SODO northward. Here’s the schedule.

WEATHER & SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

It’s cooler: Sunny, hazy, high around 80. Today’s sunrise was at 5:20 am; sunset will be at 9:08 pm.

TRANSIT

Metro – Regular schedule, with trip cancellations and temporary route suspensions possible. Note that Metro will be free to ride Monday and Tuesday.

Water Taxi – The West Seattle WT is on its regular schedule. (Here are changes planned for the All-Star Week. Also – free of charge Monday and Tuesday.)

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. See Vessel Watch for boats’ locations.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also up at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge – east-end vicinity:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!