WATER TAXI: West Seattle route changes for Fourth of July, All-Star Week

June 27, 2023 12:10 pm
 West Seattle news

Two updates on changes ahead for the West Seattle Water Taxi:

FOURTH OF JULY: The West Seattle route will be on a Sunday schedule for the holiday next Tuesday.

ALL-STAR WEEK: Sally emailed us, wondering whether the Water Taxi would add any runs for the big baseball festivities coming up. We asked Metro/Water Taxi spokesperson Al Sanders – here’s his reply:

The West Seattle Water Taxi will have extended service during the ASG festivities. They already have the late service on Friday and Saturday and it will sail until 11 pm on Sun 7/9, Mon 7/10 and Tues 7/11 to accommodate fans going to Play Ball Park at Lumen Field, and the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park.

