SUMMER SCRAMBLE: New West Seattle scavenger hunt launches next week

Two West Seattle-wide scavenger hunts start in early August. First, on August 3rd, Summer Scramble, brought to you in part by the creator of Winter Wander. Here’s the announcement:

Registrations are now open for a unique community oriented augmented reality pirate adventure that is coming to West Seattle from August 3rd – 6th this year. The Summer Scramble yARrrr Pirate Adventure is a mashup of Pokemon Go, Geocaching, and the prior Winter Wander events. Similar to prior years, team members will solve clues to discover the pirate locations. But this time, they must “capture” the pirates there using their phones to discover where the treasure chests are hidden.

This AR adventure is sponsored by over 20 West Seattle businesses, run by veteran community event organizer Alice Kuder, and developed by West Seattle mixed-reality designers Robert and Laura Peckyno.

Each treasure chest is directly sponsored by one of the local businesses and contains a unique discount or offer for participation. Teams that find all 20 treasure chests will be entered into a special drawing for one of three physical treasure chests filled with swag donated by local businesses.

Charge your phones, grab your pirate hats,

batten down the hatches, and hide the catnip!!

The hunt begins on August 3rd!!

—

To participate and learn more about Summer Scramble, register your team today @ bit.ly/Summer-Scramble

To learn more about the yARrrr Pirate Adventure and see all of the participating local businesses, visit: pecknotes.com/pirate-adventure

We’d also like to put out a few more treasure chests…! Any businesses wishing to participate can still do so by contacting Alice Kuder directly before July 30th at: wssummerscramble@gmail.com