Seattle Public Schools closures? District sets date for West Seattle community conversation

As reported here earlier this month, Seattle Public Schools will have community meetings around the city next month to talk about a plan that could lead to school closures/consolidations starting as soon as fall 2024. They promised to announce the meeting dates/locations this week, and have just done so. From the announcement:

During these meetings, senior leaders will connect with our community to envision what a well-resourced school looks like. SPS staff will share a presentation, respond to questions, and facilitate group discussion.

Your feedback will help guide future district planning. This fall, we will review your feedback and develop an inclusive and equitable plan.

SPS has the opportunity to reimagine a system of well-resourced schools that is safe and equitable. Our goal is to offer students the support, the programs and resources, and the inspiration they need to succeed in the neighborhoods where they live.

(Meeting dates/times of West Seattle relevance:)

Southwest Region: Madison Middle School commons/lunchroom, Thursday, Aug. 10, 6 p.m.

Location: 3429 45th Ave. SW

Online: Teams Meeting, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 5:30 p.m.

Translation and interpretation services will be provided at each meeting based on request. American Sign Language (ASL), Amharic, Cantonese, Somali, Spanish, and Vietnamese interpreters will be available. After the online meeting, a recording will be posted to the district website. We hope you can join us! Take a moment to RSVP or send us your questions. Complete the RSVP to request accommodation for the meetings by Monday, July 31.