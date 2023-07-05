West Seattle, Washington

READER REPORT: One more ‘brush fire,’ for the record

July 5, 2023 10:11 pm
Ethan sent the photo and report:

There was a fire at Walt Hundley Playfield this evening, almost certainly caused by fireworks. Saw your coverage of the fire by the pond down the street and figured you should know about this one too.

So far, the Real-Time 911 log for today has, citywide, 22 “brush fire” notations, 6 “rubbish fire” notations, 5 “bark fire” notations, and 2 “dumpster fire” notations. Seattle residential fires believed to have been caused by people using fireworks include the one last night in Arbor Heights as well as one Sunday in the Olympic Hills neighborhood.

  • Westie July 5, 2023 (10:34 pm)
    Seems logical to stop selling fireworks to the general public. And hopefully… Over time… the stupidity of polluting the air ‘celebrating’ will become unpopular (as smoking cigarettes became unpopular)  We need to protect the planet and the air that we breathe…. as well as stop terrifying both  domestic and outdoor animals. 

  • Sickofit July 6, 2023 (12:46 am)
    It is almost 1 in the morning on a week night and folks are still blowing stuff up near Alki. I don’t understand this behavior or the lack of enforcement. If I wandered the neighborhood with an air horn at 1 AM I would be arrested but setting off explosives several days before and after a holiday is totally ok.

