FOURTH OF JULY 2023: Hectic night for emergency responders, including Arbor Heights fire

July 4, 2023 10:44 pm
10:44 PM: Tonight, for SFD, “brush fire” is the catch-all classification for many fireworks-caused (or likely-fireworks-caused) fires. Last year on the 4th of July, the Real-Time 911 log (archived here) had one “brush fire” call. So far today/tonight (live log here), citywide, there are 34. Some were reported as tree fires, some as shrub fires, some as lawn fires. Some are park fires – we’ve heard Hamilton Viewpoint and Westcrest Park mentioned. Firefighters responding to one at 30th/Cambridge pleaded with the dispatcher for police help, saying they were dealing with people “who refuse to stop setting off fireworks.”

Some police are tied up with managing the Alki crowd – we counted 7 cars between the Bathhouse and Don Armeni before sunset, and right now they’re dealing with routing traffic out of Alki, since fireworks-watchers will be leaving, and the beach is technically closed for the night. Expect some temporary road closures if you have to head that way.

More as-it-happens notes as the night goes on.

11:07 PM: Next “brush fire” response – Solstice Park (whether the tennis courts or P-patch, we haven’t heard). … Another frequently used classification on the 4th is “rubbish fire” – 11 so far citywide tonight. One of those is reported right now in a trash receptacle near the Lincoln Park south lot. … Another brush fire at 18th/Henderson.

11:47 PM: Possible residential fire near 35th and 104th in Arbor Heights. … Texter says “mostly garage.” … First firefighters on scene say it’s a car fire “with exposure’ (to a structure) … Adding texted photo from Colby Blanton:

11:56 PM: SFD says the fire is under control. … The response is being reduced. They’re calling in the SFD investigator to determine how it started.

12:46 AM: Dispatchers have been trying for more than half an hour to get an officer to an assault report involving someone “deliberately” injured by fireworks. One officer was just about to go – and then had to be diverted for a report of someone seen firing a gun on 15th SW.

1:02 AM: Somebody finally became available for the assault call. … Fire calls have slowed down but citywide there’s still been nine calls classified brush, rubbish, or dumpster fire.

1:17 AM: Next fire call, a “brush fire” between West Seattle Stadium and the golf course. … A response in Riverview, at 11th/Webster, is NOT for fireworks/fire, but rather a vehicle collision.

1:29 AM: “Brush fire” in the parking lot of Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), “near a light pole.”

2:18 AM: Nothing since then, though we’re still hearing scattered detonations.

2:34 AM: For a different view (literally) of some of tonight’s West Seattle fireworks, check out this drone video that Ken tweeted at us (featuring one serious aerial display starting around 3:30 in).

  • Danimal July 4, 2023 (11:10 pm)
    Police are preventing even locals from going down into the Alki neighborhood using Admiral. The one cop we encountered had parked a large truck crossways across the downhill lane on Admiral at a point where the next car up for the forced left onto 49th SB could not see through the truck to turn left across oncoming traffic. Brilliant. Don’t be surprised to hear about an accident at that intersection. The police would have been better utilized cruising around writing tickets for fireworks for city revenue. Because it’s ILLEGAL IN THE CITY.

    But no, people have to be selfish and stupid and create unmitigated and intense fear for people’s pets, interfere with the sleep of folks who have to work early the next morning, and create brush fires in our city parks and house fires at our dwellings, because they can’t bear to not be selfish and stupid.

    Unbelievable that the fire department has to beg for police help. Should be a $10,000 fine and 30 days in county for disobeying a firefighter request.

    • stacksinsea July 4, 2023 (11:29 pm)
      💯 to all of this. 

      • Annoyed July 4, 2023 (11:55 pm)
        I agree 100% and they are also doing NOTHING about the people who are letting off fire works. I also passed half a dozen cops doing nothing while a music was being blasted and people were pulling up into new parking spots post curfew. I really cannot understand why users on this blog every day say “we need more police presence” when they do NOTHING but cause more traffic, they don’t remove the homeless bus encampments and make it harder for residents to get home 

        • Rhonda July 5, 2023 (12:24 am)
          Alki Beach is closed, not the streets or parking spots. 

    • Rhonda July 5, 2023 (12:05 am)
      The “people” lighting off fireworks are almost exclusively teens and tweens. On my evening run I passed about 3 dozen groups lighting them off and I’d guess the average age was about 14.

  • Lincoln Park Gunfire Correspondent July 4, 2023 (11:19 pm)
    We just arrived home (very close to solstice park).  There was a huge…almost professional fireworks display from the viewpoint….around 10:55pm.  We could not believe what we were witnessing.

  • Gatewoodrespondent July 4, 2023 (11:45 pm)
    Called in a huge display from 34th and SW Myrtle almost two hours ago that is still going, where they are lighting things off close to and into nearby trees. Amazed a fire hasn’t started already here. 

    • High Point Guy July 5, 2023 (1:00 am)
      That was nuts!  We live two blocks down the street from there. It’s almost 1am now and they seem to have finally run out of fireworks. Also tonight in the neighborhood:Kids shooting fireworks at each other at the community center. Aggressively. They clearly weren’t friends. Someone lit a mortar right on the street which hit multiple cars and started two fires on my neighbor’s yard (quickly put out by hoses so not included in the “brush fire” count)After all that BS we ran off a car of high-school girls who were trying to park in front of our house, looking  to join the 34th & Myrtle party. They definitely didn’t know how to drive that Prius – made a 35-point turn – then sped off with no headlights. (That part was actually comical.)Tonight was worse than before, right? It seemed like it. 

  • Juanita July 4, 2023 (11:47 pm)
    Yup a fine.  Too bad you can’t get points on your license or have this be reported to your home owners/renters insurance in order to have your premiums adjusted if you’re shooting off fireworks at your house.   Its funny how some people who lose their minds over all the theft that’s occurring have no issue breaking the law themselves with fireworks.  Both are illegal.

  • YareUhere July 4, 2023 (11:52 pm)
    What’s the point of banning fireworks in Seattle, when there’s no repercussions for those who still set them off? Especially in and around city parks that are supposed to be closed at night. I’m getting sick and tired of people who don’t live in my neighborhood, coming to my neighborhood, to light it up in the park until 2, 3am every year because they used to live in this neighborhood when they were kids. 

    • CAM July 5, 2023 (12:16 am)
      That’s hilarious that you think it isn’t the person living 2 doors down from you doing it. This is absolutely your neighbors putting on a show for you. They are usually here in the comments telling you to enjoy it. 

  • Ly July 4, 2023 (11:53 pm)
    Such rampant disregard for the law when it is illegal to set off fireworks. Idiots. I kind of wish the firemen asking the people to stop setting off fireworks would just turn the hose of those people and their fireworks. 

  • DRW July 4, 2023 (11:57 pm)
    Small grass fire at 18th and Henderson. Luckily extinguished quickly. Thanks SFD! And the guy is still lighting mortars off. 

    • Danimal July 5, 2023 (12:06 am)
      Time for the citizens to band together to stop it.

      • Rhonda July 5, 2023 (2:36 am)
        Citizens to band together to stop fellow citizens from celebrating your Nation and freedoms? That sounds even worse than the 2am mortars ringing in the night air.

  • Pk July 5, 2023 (12:08 am)
    Mortars are still being set off at this hour in North Highline and WC and in the background are fire engine sirens. It’s like a war zone out there. I feel for people with PTSD. And my dog is having a rough time,  even with calming meds. 

  • Sean on Alki July 5, 2023 (12:28 am)
    I live on Alki and it is chaos at the moment. I just watched a group of 4 people light a morter shell just on the ground and it exploded into the street and hit everything. I made a point not to complain about anything until after midnight, but i gotta work in the morning. Maybe being 35 years old is a bit young for being over this, but im over it. 

    • Also in Alki July 5, 2023 (1:06 am)
      33 & completely over it.  Didn’t mind the displays on the beach earlier so much but into 1 am is ridiculous.  Even at 10-11 pm there were fireworks going off from roofs and backyards that could’ve easily gone wrong and the heavy police presence didn’t seem to deter anything.

  • Kimchi July 5, 2023 (12:34 am)
    I guess if you really want to complain try driving around the White Center area and see all the illegal fireworks going off in the middle of the road even past midnight a community where fireworks works where banned last year.  I sorry for all animals and people who can’t stand the noise and having their houses shaking due to the noise and trying to sleep. You said it, it’s like a war zone exactly and sounds like a war zone in the White Center community!

  • Pratz July 5, 2023 (1:05 am)
    It’s 1:04, and these lunatics haven’t stopped with the fireworks yet. It’s insanely loud on Alki!!! Have a baby at home, constantly waking up to people who look like teens blowing up fireworks 10 metres away from home. How is this okay at 1:04am!!! ????

  • BC July 5, 2023 (1:08 am)
    Deliberately setting off mortar shells at ground level seems to be the new move among the young and idiotic. Happening continuously at Lincoln Park right now, between Roman candle fights and random acts of public property destruction.

  • Shawn July 5, 2023 (1:16 am)
    As of 1:05am, there has been a constant barrage of fireworks being shot off at the West Seattle Stadium. Its been going on for easily 2+ hours. Who needs sleep anyways? It’s not like I’m working at 5:30am. 

    • WSB July 5, 2023 (1:20 am)
      Now there’s a “brush fire” call in your area too.

      • Shawn July 5, 2023 (1:45 am)
        That explains why I’m smelling smoke.

  • Zzz July 5, 2023 (1:16 am)
    1700 block of alki ave. Lots of fireworks still going off.

  • Alki mom July 5, 2023 (1:18 am)
    Still nonstop fireworks in alki. I’m losing my mind. I don’t mind people having some fun until 11pm but it’s after 1am now and there is no sign of it stopping. Where are all those police who were parked on Alki Ave earlier tonight? Why is this still happening? 

    • Heidi July 5, 2023 (1:40 am)
      I couldn’t agree more! I understand it’s the 4th and people want to have some fun.. I partake in some of the fireworks myself, but at 1:40am and still going strong, this is ridiculous… I’m tired 😪  Do we know why cops aren’t coming down to the beach to shut this down? I’m assuming someone has called to complain. 

  • Alkibarb July 5, 2023 (1:20 am)
    It is after1am & there are still intermittent fireworks being set in my neighborhood (106th & 26th area in White Center.).  They started at 7pm with an explosion so loud it shook my house. After that it got louder & louder & felt like a war zone, & continued nonstop until after midnite. Worst I’ve ever experienced. And no, it’s not teenagers. It’s homeowners who have grandchildren!  Just the most  inconsiderate & selfish people in existence. They are just now sending off a whole new set!  A bunch of huge booms just now.  Illegal doesn’t mean a thing.

  • Martha July 5, 2023 (1:57 am)
    1:56 still going in Admiral Junction area. 

  • #1American July 5, 2023 (2:06 am)
    I wonder what it would look like if there was a presence of capable people stationed at each of these locations that could handle the relatively low number of incidents. Maybe neighborhood volunteers? If we can still see fit to accept our neighbors without agreeing with them, we should also be able to deal with our differences. Otherwise we must all have the same beliefs…

  • Anxious Driver July 5, 2023 (2:07 am)
    35th and Roxbury.  Still going on.

  • Vet-adjacent July 5, 2023 (2:07 am)
    Please, please stop saying “it’s like a war zone” unless you’ve actually been in a war zone. You have a condo at Alki and the riff-raff are keeping you up at night when you have to work in the morning? That’s inconvenient, and I agree the situation begs change, but please check your privilege before comparing yourself to people in actual war zones. 

    • Alki July 5, 2023 (2:30 am)
      People are really inconsiderate idiots covers it all. 

    • #1American July 5, 2023 (2:34 am)
      This land was made for you and me… No?

