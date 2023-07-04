FOURTH OF JULY 2023: Hectic night for emergency responders, including Arbor Heights fire

10:44 PM: Tonight, for SFD, “brush fire” is the catch-all classification for many fireworks-caused (or likely-fireworks-caused) fires. Last year on the 4th of July, the Real-Time 911 log (archived here) had one “brush fire” call. So far today/tonight (live log here), citywide, there are 34. Some were reported as tree fires, some as shrub fires, some as lawn fires. Some are park fires – we’ve heard Hamilton Viewpoint and Westcrest Park mentioned. Firefighters responding to one at 30th/Cambridge pleaded with the dispatcher for police help, saying they were dealing with people “who refuse to stop setting off fireworks.”

Some police are tied up with managing the Alki crowd – we counted 7 cars between the Bathhouse and Don Armeni before sunset, and right now they’re dealing with routing traffic out of Alki, since fireworks-watchers will be leaving, and the beach is technically closed for the night. Expect some temporary road closures if you have to head that way.

More as-it-happens notes as the night goes on.

11:07 PM: Next “brush fire” response – Solstice Park (whether the tennis courts or P-patch, we haven’t heard). … Another frequently used classification on the 4th is “rubbish fire” – 11 so far citywide tonight. One of those is reported right now in a trash receptacle near the Lincoln Park south lot. … Another brush fire at 18th/Henderson.

11:47 PM: Possible residential fire near 35th and 104th in Arbor Heights. … Texter says “mostly garage.” … First firefighters on scene say it’s a car fire “with exposure’ (to a structure) … Adding texted photo from Colby Blanton:

11:56 PM: SFD says the fire is under control. … The response is being reduced. They’re calling in the SFD investigator to determine how it started.

12:46 AM: Dispatchers have been trying for more than half an hour to get an officer to an assault report involving someone “deliberately” injured by fireworks. One officer was just about to go – and then had to be diverted for a report of someone seen firing a gun on 15th SW.

1:02 AM: Somebody finally became available for the assault call. … Fire calls have slowed down but citywide there’s still been nine calls classified brush, rubbish, or dumpster fire.

1:17 AM: Next fire call, a “brush fire” between West Seattle Stadium and the golf course. … A response in Riverview, at 11th/Webster, is NOT for fireworks/fire, but rather a vehicle collision.

1:29 AM: “Brush fire” in the parking lot of Salty’s on Alki (WSB sponsor), “near a light pole.”

2:18 AM: Nothing since then, though we’re still hearing scattered detonations.

2:34 AM: For a different view (literally) of some of tonight’s West Seattle fireworks, check out this drone video that Ken tweeted at us (featuring one serious aerial display starting around 3:30 in).